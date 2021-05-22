Akeredolu condoles with families of Late Chief of Army Staff, others

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed shock over the news of the death of the Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru and other illustrious officers who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

Akeredolu in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, described the deaths as huge losses to the nation.

Akeredolu said the nation lost a brilliant officer particularly, in General Attahiru who displayed his worth within the short time he served as Chief of Army Staff.

He said “Within the brief period he served, he gave his best. The late General displayed vigour and total commitment to the security of the nation.

“He died serving his fatherland with a dexterous passion”

The Governor commiserates with the immediate families of the late Chief of Army Staff, as well as other gallant officers who lost their lives in the plane crash.

While commiserating with President Muhammadu Buhari, Akeredolu also joined the military in mourning the death of the highly decorated officers.

He, however, prayed for the repose of his soul and for God’s comfort for the families of the departed souls.

