Navy cancels 65th anniversary over Army Chief’s death

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
Navy cancels 65th anniversary, CNPP mourns COAS, Akeredolu condoles with families

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has directed the immediate cancellation of the events marking the 65th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the Director of Information, of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleman Dahun.

According to the statement, “this decision followed the sad demise of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, some senior officers, other officers and personnel in the air crash of yesterday, May 21, 2021, in Kaduna.”

“The CNS commiserates with the nation and offers the condolences of officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy to Mr President, the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force as well as families of the departed. May their souls rest in peace.”

