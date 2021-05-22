Falz made tough choices in The Voice Nigeria Knockout Stage

Musician Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana had to make a hard choice on which of his talents to lose as tensions were high on Saturday night at the ongoing The Voice Nigeria.

Falz’s Team was the centre of Saturday’s knockout stage where they had to fight for their spots on the show.

Neky, who took the lead on the second round of the Knockout, delivered a salsa-inspired performance of the popular hit from the ’90s, ‘Killing Me Softly’ by “The Fugees’’, but was sent to the danger zone by her coach, Falz while the coaches commended her for the performance.

Naomi Mac gave a rendition of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Look To You’ and got amazing commendations from all four coaches – Darey, Yemi Alade, Waje and Falz.

Okemdiya, who stepped up to perform a rendition of Adekunle Gold’s “Something Different”, was sent to the danger zone by the Team head.

Although KPee, who slew his performance as he delivered a personalized rendition of ‘Risky’ by Davido, was moved to the danger zone, Waje and Darey immediately hit their buzzer to steal him to their teams.

As was being done in the Blinds, the two coaches had to pitch their teams to KPee who eventually chose Darey as his new coach.

Meanwhile, Peace did an energetic performance of ‘Wanted’ by Tiwa Savage. Her fate on the show would be decided after the last talent from the team made her performance.

Tamara got the coaches intimated with her rendition of ‘Bleeding Love’ by Leona Lewis which earned her a straight ticket to the Battles.

Saturday Tribune gathered that Falz, who had to make a difficult decision of choosing one from the talents already in the danger zone, eventually chose Peace and the others came to the end of their journey on the show.

For the third season of The Voice Nigeria, sponsored by First Bank, Airtel and Baba Ijebu, the winning talent would go home with a monetary reward, a brand-new car, and an international recording contract.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Falz made tough choices Falz made tough choices

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Falz made tough choices Falz made tough choices