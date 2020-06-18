Former Oyo State governor is alive contrary to widespread report over him last night, Tribune Online can authoritatively report.

Both the daughter-in-law and media aide of the former governor who spoke following the reports about his health refuted the news about his death, saying the former governor is alive.

His media aide, Bolaji Tunji, confirmed to Tribune Online that the news about his death was false. He, however, called for more prayers for the former governor.

He later issued a statement stating that: “My attention has been drawn to the rumours circulating on the social media about my principal. Kindly disregard. We, however, continue to pray for him. Thank you all for the show of concern.”

Similarly, Ajimobi’s daughter-in-law, Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, in a tweet via her handle, @FatimaGanduje, on Thursday, said the former governor was still alive.

“Thank you for all the messages but our father is still alive, Alhamdulilah. When it is our time we will all die so wait first,” Ganduje-Ajimobi wrote.

Fears about the health of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, were renewed on Thursday evening, with Nigerians taking to various social media platforms to announce that Ajimobi had died from an illness for which he had been admitted for some weeks.

For the past weeks, Ajimobi has reportedly slipped in and out of coma while battling with some underlying health conditions.

Multiple checks by the Tribune Online further indicated that though Ajimobi was in critical condition, he remained alive.

The frenzy over the ex-governor’s health was due to the report that he slipped into “deep coma” around 2.00 p.m. on Thursday and remained in critical condition as of press time.

This position on his health was again debunked by those close to him, as they claimed that he was out of danger.