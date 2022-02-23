Aisha Buhari present at House of Reps to witness laying of Constitutional review report

The wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, was on Wednesday present at the plenary session of the House of Representatives to witness the laying of the report of the Ad- Hoc Committee on Constitution Review Amendment headed by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase.

The Leader of the House, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, moved a motion that the rules of the House be suspended to welcome the wife of the President into the Chamber during plenary.

Aisha Buhari who was accompanied by the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Talen and others was then ushered into the chamber at about 12.40 pm by the Chief Whip Hon Tahir Monguno and Deputy Whip, Hon Nkiru Onyejiocha respectively

Receiving the First Lady and her entourage, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said she was visiting in her capacity as a woman to show support for the amendment in areas that promoted the welfare of women.

The Speaker expressed appreciation to Mrs Buhari for various efforts to improve the welfare of women.

The House is expected to start deliberating on the 68 provisions already identified by the Committee for review.

