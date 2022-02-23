Ekiti 2022: Scores dump PDP candidate in Efon, declare support for Oyebanji

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state, scores of members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have dumped the party to declare support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Biodun Oyebanji.

The defectors who are from Efon-Ekiti, the hometown of the PDP candidate, Bisi Kolawole expressed regret over the handling of affairs and the fallout of the party’s primaries.

Leader of the group, Ajayi Busuyi who spoke on behalf of others, during Oyebanji’s ‘thank you’ visit to Efon local government, said they had lost faith in the leadership of PDP and had no choice but to join the APC and its candidate for the election.

According to him, “Our decision to dump PDP is as a result of our conviction that APC is well-positioned to provide quality leadership for Ekiti. We belonged to the repositioning group within the PDP and we had a strong belief that the group would revamp the party but all the plans were scuttled by some unprogressive elements within.

“As things stand, the future looks bleak for the PDP in Ekiti, hence our decision to align with other progressive minds to vote in Mr Biodun Oyebanji, as governor of Ekiti State, come June 18.”

The APC candidate Oyebanji, who described Efon Alaaye as his second home, added that the defection signalled the readiness of the people of the community to embrace the progressives party in continuation of the life-impacting programmes of the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi.

He said, “I feel at home being in Efon because of my early days’ upbringing in Efon and the fact that my father was once a Principal in the community. In particular, I congratulate the teachers here today because my parents were teachers and I’m going to be a teacher-governor.

“Another issue that impresses me here today is the defection of many people from PDP. To me, this is symbolic and a signal that Efon people are prepared for the task ahead. I assure those coming in of a level playing field in APC and I promise to always be there for our people.”

The leader of the team and Chairman, Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission, Chief Adewunmi Bejide, commended members of the party in Ijero, Ekiti West and Irepodun Ifelodun local Governments, for their support during the primary election and urged them to collect their PVCs, ” in order for us to be able to vote for Oyebanji.”

“The primary election was just a phase, the coming campaign is another phase, but the biggest assignment before us is the June 18 election. It is through the election we would be able to use our votes to elect Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as Governor of Ekiti State.

“This can only be done if we have PVC which is our license to vote. Our findings have revealed that many of us are yet to get our PVC, especially those who were not up to age 18 during the 2018 election,” he said.

