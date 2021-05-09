Aisha Buhari donates relief materials to IDP camps in Niger

Nigeria’s First Lady, and Chairperson, Future Assured Foundation, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday donated some relief materials estimated at several millions of naira to the Gwada IDPs camp in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

The Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga stated this in a statement issued and made available to journalists on Sunday in Minna.

Inga said, “today (Sunday) 9/05/21, we received donations from the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari (Future Assured Foundation). The items which were in favour of the IDPs of Gwada camp are 1000 of 5kg bags of rice, 1000 leather package of food items and 150 cartons noddles.”

The DG NSEMA added that the items were handed over to NSEMA by the First Lady of Niger State, Her Excellency, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello.

The statement noted that also present at the occasion was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Green House, Hajiya Hadiza Idi Kuta, who is also an indigene of Shiroro local government area of the state.

The statement added that the chairmen of Shiroro and Munya local governments were on hand to receive the symbolic distributions of the relief items on behalf of the two IDPs from the two local governments.

Inga explained further that the relief items being donated by Hajiya Buhari have been delivered to the IDPs at Gwada.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.