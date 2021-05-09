Pro-Buhari group distributes bags of rice to cushion effect of insecurity

A group in support of President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Baba for All (BFA) has embarked on the distribution of about 5200 bags of rice to the supporters of the President in the Federal Capital Territory.

National coordinator of the group and immediate past Federal House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Internal Security, Honourable Aminu Sani Jaji, disclosed that the BFA has distributed the staple food in about 25 states across the country, adding that other states will benefit from the gesture before the end Ramadan.

Jaji who incidentally is from Zamafar State, one of the states ravaged by banditry in the North West said the gesture was aimed at cushioning the effect of insecurity nationwide.

He said it was also meant to appreciate those who believe in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari but have been isolated in the recent past.

He said: “We know that the challenge of insecurity has limited some people from looking for their daily bread. The target is to cover the whole 36 states and the FCT, and so far we have been able to cover about 25 states already.

“Primarily, we believe that those who believe in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari voted him into power should also be appropriated.

“In the FCT, we are sharing about 5200 bags of rice and we believe that before the end of this month we should have reached out to all the states of the federation.”

He maintained that those who supported President Buhari selflessly both in the 2015 and 2019 general elections but have no leverage in the party and Presidency must be appreciated.

“From 2003 to 2009, ordinary people stood behind President Muhammadu Buhari for him to become the President of this country. The masses of this nation from 2003 till 2019 stood for Buhari until they gave him this mandate unconditionally because they believed in his reputation. That is why we are sending message not only to Nigerians but the whole world that Baba Buhari is for all.

“As a coalition of businesspeople, politicians, farmers among others, we have come together to form this association known as ‘Baba for All’ in appreciation of the support of Nigerians, especially the masses to Baba Buhari since 2003 to 2019 by given him the mandate that has earned him the opportunity to pilot the affairs of Nigeria.

“Some people are crying foul because of their personal interest but we know that this administration has done a lot. The President is doing everything possible to improve the standard of living of ordinary Nigerians like we all know that Baba Buhari is for the masses, he is fighting corruption and he wants to make sure that the livelihoods of Nigerians are better than the way he met it in 2015.

“This is the only administration that cares for the humanitarian services to the citizens. There are a lot of programs ongoing. The other political party (PDP) did not do such programmes where ordinary citizens could benefit because that political party is for the capitalists only.”

Speaking to newsmen after the exercise, one of the FCT party leaders and the City Centre ward chairman, Hon Otunba Nathan, commended the initiative of the group, adding that so many grassroots politicians who supported the President were abandoned after the election.

He called on other groups and party leaders to emulate the Baba for All association and reach out to Buhari supporters the more.

