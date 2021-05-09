Resist tricks to disrupt peace, development in Niger Delta, NYCN tells Nigerians

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has said that the peace being enjoyed in the Niger Delta region and the developmental projects being executed are products of the Forensic Audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which was ordered by the Federal Government, stressing further that many contractors that hitherto abandoned their contracts after payment have returned to execute the projects.

The Council stated this in a communiqué expressing the views of its leadership, headed by Comrade Solomon Adodo while urging youths in the Niger Delta to resist tricks by mischievous politicians to derail the peace and development in the region.

It also alleged that the pockets of criticism of the NDDC management and the forensic audit were sponsored by a few politicians who had converted the Commission into their cash cow at the detriment of the masses.

The NYCN issued the latest communiqué after completing a three-week tour and progress assessment of the state of affairs in the Niger Delta region, which it said became necessary following series of outcry that the region was restive and volatile.

According to the communiqué, “considering the outcry by some politicians, particularly those opposed to the drastic reform of the NDDC, it was very surprising to note amongst other things that due to the direct developmental interventions of the Federal Government, the region looks unto the future with greater hope, while appreciating the works being sincerely done.

“While politicians are in Abuja crying foul and others within their ranks have seized the media to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the ordinary citizens of the Niger-Delta, who are at least, over 99 per cent of the population, welcome the Forensic Audit of the NDDC as ordered by Mr President.

“Due to the forensic audit, contractors who had hitherto abandoned their jobs after collecting huge sums of money from NDDC have now returned to their project sites to continue the works for which they were paid.

“Thus, every naira of the Federal Government being spent can now be accounted for with matching projects that have directly felt the impact on the masses. We have seen firsthand the massive road and bridge constructions simultaneously ongoing in the region amongst other intervention programs.

“The speedy completion and commissioning of the NDDC permanent headquarters is not only a novel achievement in providing a conducive environment for the discharge of duties of the Commission but also a blockade of a huge loophole through which the resources of the Commission were being siphoned, using the criminal trick of inflated and unnecessary rents.

Also, “the relocation of the NDDC from the Office of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is responsible for the better attention the Commission is receiving, which has translated to better development, and “any form of blackmail against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration must be met with stiff resistance on account of the several sincere developmental strides of the government in the region.”

The NYCN further appealed to governments at all levels in the region, as well as traditional and religious leaders, to consolidate on the feat already achieved by the Federal Government in ensuring that the region attains her rightful place in the national developmental equation.

