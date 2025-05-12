Airtel Africa returns to profitability, posts $661m

AIRTEL Africa in its released full-year 2025 financial report for the period ending March 31, 2025, has posted a Profit before Tax (PAT) of $661m, a turnaround from a Loss Before of $63 million in the 2024 financial year, representing 1,147.8 percent year-on-year growth in reported currency.

Profit after tax reached $328m, a significant improvement from the $89m loss in the previous period, which was heavily influenced by derivative and foreign exchange losses, particularly in Nigeria.

Revenues for the period reached $4,955m, growing by 21.1 percent in constant currency but declining by 0.5 percent in reported currency due to currency devaluation.

Strong execution and tariff adjustments in Nigeria drove continued growth, with Q4 2025 revenue increasing by 23.2 per cent in constant currency and 17.8 percent in reported currency, as currency pressures began to ease.

Commenting on the rebound, the Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar, stated that the company delivered strong operational results driven by our refreshed strategy, which boosted digital and financial inclusion through network investments.

“We have reported another strong operating performance as our strategy continues to deliver against the significant opportunity that exists across our markets. The focus on our refreshed strategy has seen continued investment in the network while also driving improvements in our digital platforms and offerings to further enhance the customer experience.

“This has enabled increased digital inclusion with a further 20 percent growth in our smartphone customers to 74.4m, contributing to a 47.5 percent increase in data traffic over the year. Furthermore, Airtel Money continues to support financial inclusion with customers increasing 17.3 percent to 44.6 million and an expanding ecosystem underpinning the $136bn transaction value, which increased 32 percent in constant currency.

“An improving operating environment and focused execution contributed to strong momentum in our financial results, with constant currency revenue growth peaking at 23.2 per cent in Q4’25. Part of this acceleration in the last quarter has also been driven by the Nigerian tariff adjustments. This accelerating revenue growth and cost optimisation programme has supported quarterly EBITDA margin expansion during the year,” Taldar stated.

