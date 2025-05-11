Airtel Nigeria reiterates commitment to Nigerian market

…set to double capital investment

As part of its efforts to drive digital inclusion and reaffirm its long-term commitment, Airtel Nigeria investment plans are set to double in scope, the telecoms provider announced.

The company’s Director of Corporate Communications & CSR, Femi Adeniran, said the expanded Airtel Nigeria investment will cover critical infrastructure upgrades, rural coverage expansion, advanced data solutions, customer experience improvements, and community-driven initiatives.

He described the move as reinforcing the company’s role as a key player in Nigeria’s digital transformation and economic progress.

According to him, the company is rapidly rolling out 5G technology across its sites nationwide, enabling ultra-fast data speeds and enhanced service quality.

He also disclosed that Airtel Nigeria is establishing additional sites to expand network reach, particularly in underserved rural areas, ensuring that more Nigerians benefit from reliable mobile connectivity.

Also speaking on the development, the CEO of Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, described the investment as being about more than just technology—it is about making a positive difference in people’s lives.

“Our decision to double our investment reflects our deep commitment to Nigeria’s future. As a company that views Nigeria as home, we are investing in transformative infrastructure that will deliver unmatched value to our customers and make connectivity an everyday reality for more Nigerians,” Balsingh stated.

