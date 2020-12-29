Air Task Force destroys hideout, neutralizes terrorists in Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Tuesday said that the troops of the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have destroyed hideouts of insurgents and neutralized several bandits at the ‘S’ Region in the heart of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Eneche.

Gen Eneche stated that the Operation was carried out on Monday in the air interdiction missions being conducted by the Air Task Force in the North East on the terrorist elements in the region.

According to him, “the air strike, which was executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets, was carried out after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the terrorists responsible for recent attacks in the Southern part of Borno and Northern part of Adamawa State had originated from the location.

He said that following the development, “the NAF attack aircraft engaged the target area in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of their structures and logistics stores, including a suspected anti-aircraft gun station as the terrorists fired at the NAF aircraft.

Gen Eneche further explained that in the process, several members insurgents were also neutralized while several others escaped with gunshots.

