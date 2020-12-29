Electrocuted motorcyclist buried amidst tears in Ibadan

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Electrocuted motorcyclist
Tears flowed endlessly as the remains of a middle-aged motorcyclist, Mr Oladeji Olatunji who was last week electrocuted at Iwo road were laid to rest on Monday.
The deceased was interned around 6 pm at Awaye community in Egbeda local government area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.
Popularly known as Kango, the 45-year-old met his untimely death on Thursday when live electricity wire fell on him and his passenger, Mrs Kemi Adegoke, killing them on the spot.
He is survived by two wives, three children, aged parents and siblings.
The wives, Mrs Bose Olatunji and Mrs Odiom Mary Olatunji and their children; Precious Olatunji, 16,  Gbotemi Olatunji, 14, and Peju Olatunji, 7, as well as other family members, friends, associates and sympathizers betrayed emotions when Olatunji’s body was lowered.
The funeral rite was coordinated by Pastor Sanya Samuel Ayobami of Christ Apostolic Church, Oluwarobidanu, Monatan.
The clergy said that death is a necessary end to everyone and prayed that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.
He urged the mourners and every concerned individual to support the family at the trying moment and ensure that everything that Olatunji left behind is taken care of.

