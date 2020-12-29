COVID-19: Lagos CAN directs churches to end crossover night service by 11 pm

As part of measures to curb the spread of the second wave of COVID-19, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter has, ahead of the crossover night service, directed that all the churches in the state should ensure their services on December 31, 2020, ends at 11 pm in order to allow attendees get to their homes and places of rest on or before midnight when the curfew will start.

CAN chairman in the state, Bishop Stephen Tunde Adegbite, gave this directive at a press conference addressed at Ogba area of the state, just as he debunked a report in some media that the association was at loggerheads with the state government over the crossover night.

Besides, Adegbite stated that the CAN leadership in the state was making arrangements for a live telecast that will begin at 11:30 pm and end at 12:30 am which it expected all Christians to hook up to and pray their way into the New Year in the comfort of their homes.

According to him, this one-hour service will have all the heads of blocks that make up CAN and some selected Christians leaders in attendance.

Adegbite, while describing the report of disagreement between the government and CAN as untrue, assured the state government that Christians have been and would continue to be a strong partner in the quest to see that COVID-19 does not spread and that it becomes a thing of the past within the shortest time possible.

“As part of our responsibility as a law abiding organisation and in response to the appeal made to us by the state government, we hereby direct that all churches should ensure that the services on the 31st of December, 2020 ends at 11pm so as to allow attendees get to their respective homes and places of rest on or before 12:00 midnight when the curfew will start.

“We are aware that some churches will have the capacity to make plans to conclude their Crossover Night prayers online, the leadership of CAN is making arrangements for a live telecast that will begin at 11:30pm and end at 12:30am which we except all Christians to hook up to and pray their way into the new New Year in the comfort of their homes.

“This one-hour service will have all the heads of blocks that make up CAN and some selected Christian leaders in attendance,” the CAN boss stated.

“We again want to assure the state government that Christians have been and will continue to be a strong partner in the quest to see that the spread of COVID-19 does not happen and that it becomes a thing of the past within the shortest time possible.

“This is evident in the compliance of all the churches to the rules and regulations laid down for the reopening of churches and the strict adherence to all protocols set by the governments at all levels,” he added.

The CAN boss saluted the courage of the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team as they continue to fight the spread of the pandemic and bring it under control. But more saliently, he gave glory to God Who had ensured that “the apocalyptic prediction and projection of doom concerning Africa from the Western World has not become a reality and we say by his grace, it will not happen.”

