The Air Component of Operation Delta Safe of the Military has destroyed seven illegal refining sites and seized a large quantity of illegally refined products in a series of successful air strikes conducted on illegal oil refining sites in Cawthorne Channel and Bille, both located in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet

He explained that the air strikes were part of an ongoing effort to deny oil thieves and operators of illegal oil refining sites the opportunity to burst pipelines and operate their illegal oil refineries while damaging the environment.

The statement further added that “in the last two months, Cawthorne Channel and Bille have accounted for the majority of oil theft and illegal oil refining activities in Rivers State.

“Within this period, over 30 illegal oil refining sites in these 2 locations have been destroyed by the Land, maritime, and Air Components of Operation Delta Safe.

He added that the Nigerian Air Force would continue to carry out such operations until all illegal oil refining activities in the Niger Delta region are stopped.

According to him, similar air strikes were also conducted at Bille on September 16, 2023, and in the early hours of September 17, 2023.

“There, illegal oil refining sites with storage tanks and reservoirs were destroyed. While at one of the sites, a Cotonou boat suspected of syphoning crude oil from a flow station was engaged in several passes and destroyed.

The statement assured that ongoing efforts against the criminal elements would be sustained in these locations and others until oil thieves and their accomplices desist from their illegal activities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho





Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…