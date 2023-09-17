The senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, says he has no hand in the alleged disenfranchisement of the people of Abiriba in the Ohafia local government area of the state during the February 25 National Assembly elections.

Kalu denied the allegation that he accused Agboji and Ameke communities in Abiriba of being sympathetic to the agitations of IPOB, which made voters not come out to exercise their civic rights, as false and unfounded.

The former Abia governor’s denial came after a group, the Abiriba Community Improvement Union (ACIU), allegedly insisted that Sen. Kalu’s alleged comment was instrumental to why they did not vote on that election day over fear of being attacked.

In a paid newspaper advertisement, ACIU said Sen. Kalu’s alleged comment caused INEC not to deploy its officials to the community, which, according to them, eventually disenfranchised some of their people.

Kalu noted, “The community in the paid advertisement severally contradicted itself. At some points, it claimed INEC officials did not show up for the conduct of the National Assembly election in the community; at other points, it said INEC came but at an inappropriate time”.

“INEC did not show up till about 3:20 p.m. on that faithful day. When they eventually arrived, particularly in Agboji ward, which has ten polling units, they claimed they did not have adequate voting materials”, the advertorial in the national newspaper read in part.

In a further refutation to this allegation, Sen. Kalu’s media aide, Hon. Maduka Okoro, said there is not an iota of truth in the allegation by ACIU, adding, “Sen. Kalu does not deploy INEC officials, hence he cannot be accused of being responsible for the alleged disenfranchisement of the people of Abiriba”.

According to Okoro, the threat by IPOB to unleash mayhem largely affected the turnout of voters in the senatorial district, noting that his principal, Sen. Kalu, never mentioned Abiriba about membership in IPOB.

He said the security agencies were on the ground and documented that the apathy witnessed in some polling units in Abiriba was a result of a threat by IPOB, a report corroborated by INEC.

“Sen. Kalu has consistently demonstrated that he is a leader for all. As a governor, he constructed the majority of the roads in Abiriba, and such roads are still there to this day. He has never discriminated against any clan in Abia State.

“As a Senator, he has equally upheld such a record, which is seen in his even distribution of democratic dividends. Our brothers in Abiriba are big beneficiaries of Sen. Kalu’s effective representation, and this is anchored on his firm belief that we are all one.





“Even as a governor, the number of Abiriba sons and daughters who were appointed into strategic positions by Kalu is numerous. He has for ages demonstrated his love for the Abiriba people, which he will continue to demonstrate.

“It is disappointing that ACIU, a socio-cultural organisation, has delved into politics instead of focusing on the development of its community and the protection of its culture.

Pointing an accusing finger at Sen. Kalu for the perceived failure of INEC officials to arrive at the polling units in good time is uncharitable.

Would Orji Kalu also be held responsible for the late arrival of INEC officials in polling units in Delta, Nasarawa, Kogi, Sokoto, and elsewhere in the country? This is not a case peculiar to Abia alone.

“It affected the elections, which are over. It is now time for governance, and we must all join hands to move every inch of Abia North forward rather than engage in the politics of antagonism.

“The cord binding us together supersedes political interest. Even if ACIU does not like the face of Sen. Kalu, it must honour the bond of our brotherhood and respect our age-long togetherness. The political office is transient while our cord of love remains”, Okoro concluded.

