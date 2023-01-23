Air Peace loses N500 million to NAHCO workers’ strike

“Now, all morning flights and other subsequent flights have been disrupted- cancelled, delayed and rescheduled. This has cost us over N500 million as we operate over 100 flights daily.”

Nigerian airlines have started counting their losses following the unpleasant industrial action embarked upon by the workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) which crippled flight operations across the country’s airports.

The action which led to both foreign and domestic airlines suspending or rescheduling their flight caused an unnecessary increase in the cost of their operations.

Already, Air Peace, Nigeria’s leading airline, has lamented how the ongoing strike has cost it over N500 million just as the airline added that the industrial action has paralyzed its operations across its large network.

In a statement just issued by the airline on Monday, the Management of the airline declared that the ground handling company did not pre-inform them about the strike nor was a public notice issued.

According to the airline: “Neither NAHCO nor the striking union informed us of an impending strike. Our staff reported to work and noticed an ongoing industrial action. If we were informed beforehand, we would have conveyed the same to our passengers early enough.

“Now, all morning flights and other subsequent flights have been disrupted- cancelled, delayed and rescheduled. This has cost us over N500 million as we operate over 100 flights daily. Passengers are also attacking our ground staff as they cannot fly.

“We have notified the flying public of the strike but it is important to stress again that the action is by the staff of NAHCO, not Air Peace. It is an action against the Management of NAHCO, and Air Peace has nothing to do with it.

“While we monitor the situation and hope things return to normal soon, we regret the impact of the disruptions on the travel plans of our passengers and implore them to desist from assaulting our staff. We are not responsible for the disruptions”, the airline stated.

