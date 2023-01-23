Attempted Assassination: CUPP wants IGP sacked for failure to arrest Ikenga’s suspect

“It is extremely baffling and disappointing that ten days after those hired terrorists carried out their horrific attacks against Ikenga, no arrests have been made…

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Monday in Lagos called for the immediate sack of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, for what the coalition described as culpable negligence of duty for failing to effect the arrest of the principal suspect who openly threatened to deal with the Coalition’s national spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, on January 14.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, some unknown gunmen stormed the Imo residence of Ikenga, who is Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for House of Representatives, killed his uncle and two others, burnt the residence and all the vehicles found on the premises.

The Coalition’s National Co-Spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, made this call at a press conference, which took place at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, saying that CUPP frowned seriously at the attitude of police authorities which it alleged of what borders on criminal conspiracy with those the coalition referred to as suspects in the violent attack against Mr. Ikenga which led to three deaths, including his paternal uncle.

Adebayo alleged that the police authorities were engaging in a cover-up scheme in a criminal incident of that magnitude in cahoots with the Imo State government.

According to him, this was happening despite the fact that they had been alerted through a petition on the alleged threats to Ikenga’s life by an aide to the Imo State governor, one Chinasa Nwaneri, saying that the police refused to invite him for questioning nor did they get him arrested after the threats have been carried out which the CUPP alleged was done by none other than the man who had earlier threatened its spokesperson.

“It is extremely baffling and disappointing that ten days after those hired terrorists carried out their horrific attacks against Ikenga, no arrests have been made despite overwhelming evidence as to who could have planned, sponsored and executed that carnage.

“Let us make it clear that the CUPP stands by our earlier allegation that the Imo State government is culpable in this death and destruction that occurred that fateful January 14 day at Akokwa. The plan was to assassinate Ikenga but God surpassed them.

“It is more disappointing and much painful that the Nigeria Police have refused to play their constitutional role of arresting the suspected sponsors of that crime despite establishing indubitable premafacie evidence against one Chinasa Nwaneri who openly threatened Ikenga that he would deal with him among other severe threats on phone,” Adebayo stated.

The Coalition’s National Co-Spokesperson, while calling for the sack of IG, posited that nothing prevented the police from arresting or even just inviting Chinasa Nwaneri “for questioning on his viral threats against Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere that later led to Ikenga’s attempted assassination and burning his properties and killing his people.”





“Therefore, if the Imo State Police Commissioner and the IGP wouldn’t act on this horribly condemnable criminality bordering on politically motivated terrorism, the CUPP demands the immediate resignation of IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, or he be fired by Mr. President who has pledged a level playing field for all in the coming elections,” he said.