Former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, North West, Salihu Lukman, has accused the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of lacking well-articulated socio-economic programs to transform Nigeria’s fortunes and alleviate the harsh economic environment.

Lukman made this declaration over the weekend in a statement titled “Beyond Taking Responsibility.”

The former Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum asserted that the present administration lacks concrete economic programs, leading to reactionary actions following public outcries over its policy pronouncements.

He cited examples such as the removal of fuel subsidies, the floating of the Naira, and the recent decision to implement the Steven Oronsaye Committee report aimed at reducing the number of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The statement reads in part, “Arguably, concerning all these issues, it seems as if the government announces decisions before considering how to manage the ensuing consequences.

In this case, instead of acting as a dynamic, action-oriented progressive government focused on improving citizens’ welfare conditions, President Asiwaju Tinubu’s administration behaves more like a reactionary government.

Predicting the government’s goals or vision becomes almost impossible given this reality. This mirrors the problem we experienced with former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The incomprehensible reality is that both former President Buhari’s and current President Asiwaju Tinubu’s governments are APC governments elected based on the promise of changing Nigeria.”

Lukman further alleges that the national leadership of the APC, which should contribute to Tinubu’s administration’s policy formulation, is being treated with disdain.

Only the national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, have access to President Tinubu among the national officers of the ruling party.

“Unfortunately, the most unexpected manifestation of lack of inclusivity in democracy is what appears to be a conscious demobilization of the APC as a political party.

The government of President Asiwaju Tinubu has succeeded in completely insulating itself from all party structures, unlike the initial challenge to activate party structures as provided in the APC constitution.

Only a few party leaders have access to him, and currently, only the National Chairman meets with the President, a departure from the practice during the tenure of former President Buhari when the National Chairman and other NWC members met the President periodically.”