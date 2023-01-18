Governors’ forum wades in, invites CBN governor on controversial cash withdrawal policy

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Tuesday issued an invitation to Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr, Godwin Emiefele to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday, the 19th of January 2022 at 9 pm prompt.

Issuing the invitation, the NGF Director General, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru said the agenda is on the recent CBN policy of redesigning the naira notes.

The CBN Governor had announced the initial decision of the Apex Bank to redesign the Naira note, on October 26, 2022, and Nigeria’s Apex Bank urged Nigerians not to wait until January 31, 2023, to get the new notes.

For the virtual meeting, the agenda is titled: “The economic and security implications of naira redesign and withdrawal policy,” and it has lingered for some time now.

According to a statement signed by the NGF’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the “discussion promises to foster participation and dialogue between various stakeholders including governments and civil society organizations to come out with a solution to the lingering issue.”