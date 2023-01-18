Governors’ forum wades in, invites CBN governor on controversial cash withdrawal policy

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Naira redesign notes CBN,CBN orders 500 million

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Tuesday issued an invitation to Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr, Godwin Emiefele to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday, the 19th of January 2022 at 9 pm prompt.

Issuing the invitation, the NGF Director General, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru said the agenda is on the recent CBN policy of redesigning the naira notes.

The CBN Governor had announced the initial decision of the Apex Bank to redesign the Naira note, on October 26, 2022, and Nigeria’s Apex Bank urged Nigerians not to wait until January 31, 2023, to get the new notes.

For the virtual meeting, the agenda is titled: “The economic and security implications of naira redesign and withdrawal policy,” and it has lingered for some time now.

According to a statement signed by the NGF’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the “discussion promises to foster participation and dialogue between various stakeholders including governments and civil society organizations to come out with a solution to the lingering issue.”

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Latest News

Senate warns executives over passage of N23.7trilliion Ways and Means Restructuring

Latest News

Redesigning larger denominations of Naira ‘ll curb circulation of fake…

Latest News

Niger Delta Group vows resistance to removal plot- Emefiele

Latest News

2023: Desperate politicians behind CBN, DSS face-off — group

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More