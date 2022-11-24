AIB promises enhancement of safety through improved technology

THE Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has assured of its resolve to double efforts towards enhancing aviation safety in Africa and beyond through quality investigations of air mishaps.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of the Bureau, Mr Akin Olateru, at the conclusion of a week-long workshop organised by the Bureau and Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) in partnership with African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) under the Aviation Safety for Africa (EU-ASA).

Olateru, who was represented by the Bureau’s Director of Engineering, Mr Muhammad Wali, stated that AIB would continue to work in partnership with relevant agencies and stakeholders in the aviation industry for a secure airspace in the African sub-region and beyond.

According to Olateru, “AIB, in partnership with industry stakeholders, will always play a critical role in promoting aviation safety through quality investigations and timely publication of reports.”

Olateru equally used the opportunity to emphasise the Bureau’s resolve to continue to align with the current trends of enhancing aviation safety through improved technology, training and retraining of personnel, which has contributed meaningfully to the achievement of the Bureau’s mandate.

Speaking at the event, the BAGAIA Commissioner, Mr Charles Irikefe Erhueh, appreciated the AIB management, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and AU for their support and cooperation towards the successful completion of the workshop, which was organised as part of efforts to drive safety measures and quick response during air mishaps in Nigeria and other African countries.

Erhueh also called on the participants of the workshops to ensure that they put all the knowledge and skills acquired at the training into practice at their various organisations.

The week-long workshop was titled ‘The Role of Accident and Incident Investigation in the State Safety programmes (SSP), Flight Recorder and Beyond.’ Participants at the workshop were drawn from AIB, NCAA, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), the BAGAIA, amongst others.