IN order to promote agricultural trade through e-market, Agritech Limited has introduced an online trade platform called Jinja App, a one-stop shop to connect buyers and sellers of agro commodities.

Unveiling the product in Lagos, the Vice-President, Business Development, Agritech Limited, Pamela Adie, described the digital platform as all-in-one marketplace for Agriculture products and a super easy platform to buy and sell commodities, request for trucks, and many more services.

She said: “The Jinja agent App is here. With our App, you can sell your agricultural products to buyers across Nigeria with just a few clicks. Besides, as a Jinja agent, you can earn a share of our profits. With Jinja Agent App, you can now sell all your agricultural products to anyone across Nigeria without leaving your house.

“We’re proud to introduce Jinja, the latest innovation that is changing the way agriculture is done in Nigeria,” He assured that for every transaction, both the agent and the farmer share from the profit. “I don’t think you can find anything like this anywhere in the market today.”

He said that Jinja brought the innovative solution to change the narrative in Nigeria’s agriculture trading.

According to him, the platform covers every aspect of the business, as the beneficiaries will have access to financing, warehousing, insurance and even trucks among others.

“We know that currently, Nigeria’s economy is hazy and the natural disaster last year affected some farmers. It will interest you to know that one of the products on Jinja is insurance,” he said. He said that the company has begun to train and sensitise farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector on how to exploit the new technology.

Product Manager, Isidore Agrictech Limited, Gbolahon Fawale, who gave further details about the features of the app, said the online platform has the USSD code feature, the Agent App feature and the Jinja marketplace feature.

According to him, “The USSD code is the easiest way that farmers could access the app and make request about the availability of their farm produce and the quantity they are willing to sell. After the request, the Jinja certified agent goes to the farmer to inspect the produce, before uploading them on the Jinja marketplace with their price list that is determined by the agent. After the products have been uploaded on the Jinja marketplace, any interested buyer can access it through the Jinja app, which can be downloaded to place their orders. Once an order has been placed, part payment is made online and the balance payment is made at the point of delivery of the products.”

