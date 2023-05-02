THE Nigerian Institute of Soil Science (NISS), has trained Registered Soil Scientists in South-West zone on innovations geared towards helping farmers in the area to improve productivity.

According to the Coordinator, NISS, South-West zone, Professor James Adediran, while speaking during the one-day workshop held at the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Moor Plantation, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the training with the theme: “Capacity Building for Registered Soil Scientist on New Innovations and Advances in Soil Science.” was organised by the institute as part of efforts to improve agriculture in the country.

He said, that in the changing world, soil scientists could not be left out because farmers depend on them to improve their productive capacity and efficiency.

“Today, the participants have been trained on the use of machine learning to predict soil properties and optimise agricultural productivity and the creation of new organic amendments from sustainable plant source, using eco-friendly agricultural technology.”

Adediran, said, participants who are registered soil scientists were expected to use the knowledge gained in the workshop to train farmers and extension agents in their areas.

“One of the objectives of NISS is to assist the Federal Government in achieving food security,” he said.

Adediran, while highlighting activities of the institute in South-West zone, noted that farmers and extension agents in the area have benefited immensely in NISS’ many training workshops.

While addressing the participants, Executive Director, Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Professor Veronica Obatolu, said:”At the end of this training, we expect you to give us new ideas on how we can use the soil to get more from it, so that agriculture in Nigeria can be at its best.”

President, Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS), Professor Ayo Ogunkunle, urged participants to make judicious use of the knowledge acquired during the training, as this will justify the efforts put in place by NISS to train them.

Participants promised that they would use the knowledge gained from the workshop to train farmers and extension agents in their areas.

They said this would justify the aim of NISS in organising the workshop and enable them to contribute their own quote towards achieving food security in the country.





