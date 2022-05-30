Again, explosion rocks Kabba in Kogi

The ancient town of Kabba, Kogi west senatorial district of Kogi State again witnessed another explosion on Sunday night.

Tribune Online gathered that the explosion occured at about 9.15 pm on Sunday night at a bear parlour joint opposite a police station.

This is the second explosion in that community in one month. The first explosion which generated controversies as to whether it was a bomb or a Gas cylinder, occured on May 11 at a beer parlour around Lewu Junction in Kabba Town.

While lives were lost out of the 16 persons affected in the first explosion, this time around, no person was affected besides property.

The Kogi State Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya who confirmed the incident to the newsmen in Lokoja, said there was no casualty.

The Police spokesperson explained that the explosion happened at one Omofemi Bar at Okepadi Quarters, Kabba, around 9.15 pm on Sunday.





“As it is now, there is no casualty, but only chairs and tables and the building is affected by the yet to be determined nature of the explosion.

“Already, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, has directed our DC Investigations and the Bomb detective Squad to move to the scene to ascertain the very nature of the explosion.

“The police are on top of the situation as our officers and men drafted to the area have cordoned the place until an investigation reveals the real cause of the explosion.

“It’s very unfortunate that criminal elements are out to disrupt the prevailing peace we are enjoying in Kogi.

“We shall not rest until we bring to book such elements and let them see the need for maintenance of peace in our society,” he warned.

Aya called on the people of Okepadi and Kabba to be calm and go about their normal duties without any fear as the police were on top of the situation.

