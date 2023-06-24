For the 10th consecutive year, the University of Ilorin has again topped the list of most sought-after universities in the country for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

According to a presentation by the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is’haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, during the 2023 policy meeting on Saturday, the top 10 institutions were recognized due to the attraction of high number of applicants during the 2023 UTME application period.

In the list, the University of Ilorin was first, followed by the University of Lagos in second place, the Lagos State University in third place, and the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, in fourth place.

Others are the University of Benin, 5th; University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 6th; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, 7th; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, 8th; Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, 9th; and the University of Ibadan, 10th.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa

Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…

‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…





OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…