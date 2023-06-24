Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has donated a cow to members of the State’s Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festivity.

The donation was made through the office of the Chief Press Secretary, Malam Muhammad Lawa Shehu who was represented by Nabilah Hassan, Assistant Director, Information Public Affairs Office at the Chapel’s Secretariat in Kaduna.

While presenting the cow, the CPS urged members of the Chapel to kindly accept the gift as a gesture aimed at strengthening partnership with the Chapel.

“We hope this would aid you and your families celebrate the Salah festivity.

“This administration is committed to partnering the media to ensure positive reportage of all its policies and projects.

“It is our hope that the relationship would be sustained to ensure meaningful development in our dear State,” he noted.

Responding, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Abdulgafar Alabelewe appreciated the State government over the gesture, describing it as heartwarming.

“We didn’t expect this but truly, this is a sign that the government is ready for good relationship with the Chapel and journalists in general.

“We assure the State government of our commitment to ensuring cordial relationship with the government.

“We equally appreciate the CPS and assure him and his office good and balanced reportage,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa

Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…

‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…