Again, Tribuneman wins Political Reporter of the year at NMMA

A journalist with the Nigerian Tribune newspaper, Mr Dare Adekanmbi, has won the Lateef Jakande Prize for the Political Reporter of the year at an award ceremony organised by the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA).

At the ceremony held in Eko Hotels and Suites on Sunday, Adekanmbi beat the only challenger in the category, a reporter from Punch, to clinch the award which he also won five years ago.

The two entries filed by the Tribuneman earned him two spots in the category while the remaining slot went to the other nominee.

Three Tribunemen, Pastor Sulaiman Olanrewaju, Laolu Afolabi and Justice Nwafor, had a total of six nominations in business, tourism and other categories.

The newspaper was also nominated for the Editorial Writing award, just as the chairman of the panel of assessors, Mr Dele Adetiba, declared that all entries which won nominations scored the minimum of 70 per cent pass mark.

The 2022 edition of the award hosted by the Lagos State government coincided with the 30th anniversary of the founding of the most prestigious media excellence award in Africa.

President Muhammadu Buhari, while speaking on the occasion, charged newsmen to continue to do their work professionally and in conformity with the ethics of the profession.





Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, enjoined the media to celebrate Lagos as the centre of entertainment and other good things.

Also speaking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tasked journalists to embrace two-step verification of news items before they are churned out.

Sanwo-Olu said this has become imperative as things are building up to the 2023 elections, charging newsmen to debunk fake news before it travels far.

The occasion witnessed the presentation of award to industry leaders and institutions.

Other dignitaries at the event included the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, chairman of Daar Communications and AIT, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Balarabe Shehu Ilelah and others.