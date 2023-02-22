Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure has called on party supporters to act as party agents in the various polling units at the presidential election.

Abure said the party agent should not be left alone at each polling unit, instead, they should draw strength from the supporters whose observance of activities at the polling unit does not undermine the process for a free, fair, and credible election.

Abure said this at the party’s headquarters in Abuja where Mama Africa, High Chief, Lolo, Iyom Josephine Ezeanyaeche, the over 100 year old woman, endorsed Mr. Peter Obi for the Presidential election.

According to Abure, party supporters should not give in to the ploy to scare voters in the southeast away from voting with violence.

He said the plot to reduce the votes of the party in the southeast should be resisted by the people’s confidence to come out en masse and vote.

“I, therefore, want to urge all our supporters to come out en masse on the 25th to cast your votes for the Labour Party.

“I am aware that some sponsored persons, especially from the southeast, are being paid by certain opposition party to threaten and prevent people from coming out to vote to reduce our vote

“Wherever you are, whether in the southeast or the South south, North Central, North east Northwest come out and take back your country with your vote, for Labour Party.

“Is a mere threat to stop them and instill fear in them from coming out to vote.





“The security agencies have assured us that they will guarantee security of persons throughout the voting period.

“I therefore want to call on our supporters that they must not relent or be discouraged but come out and vote for the party.

“All the support that we have got, if it does not translate to vote, then it would have been an effort in futility.

“I want to say clearly here that all supporters of Labour Party and Peter Obi must realize that they are all agents of the party.

“The responsibility to defend our votes and act as an agent should not be left at the hands of the accredited party agents alone.

“If you are supporter of Peter Obi, or supporter of any of the candidate of the Labour Party and a supporter of the Labour Party, you must be an agent of the party on that day of the election.

“We therefore expect you will not only go to the polling booth to cast your vote. You also have a responsibility to defend your vote.

He urged all supporters of Labour Party and its presidential candidate to ensure that they pay attention to officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the security personnel and question any untowards act that would undermine the process.

“We plead with you. We appeal to you to vote, be on standby, keep an eye on INEC officials; keep an eye on the security agents. So that you can provide a check and balances to whatever is being done.

“You have a responsibility to question, query any activity or activities that would compromise the processes of this election.

“I am therefore saying that all our supporters are polling unit agents. In other words, you are one of our ambassadors, you are one of those people that will assist is in defending the votes for Labour Party and Peter Obi our presidential candidate.

“The opportunity we have today in the country has never been. We have never had this opportunity where the people drive the political activities of a political party of a particular candidate.

“This is the very first time the people will have a say. This is the very first time the people will have a voice.

“Therefore, this is one opportunity we must not allow to elude us. We must therefore take our destiny in our hands.

“It is also a fact, that an opportunity lost could never be regained. Nigerians and our supporters must rise to the occasion and ensure that our dream of having a new Nigeria that can guarantee security.

“A Nigeria that has service delivery as it’s focus for the people; a Nigeria that will remove it’s people from poverty and unemployment; a Nigeria that will bring us out of the paradox of where you have crude oil, yet you import petroleum products.

“A Nigerian that will truly be in tandem with the mission and vision of the nation’s founding fathers.

In her endorsement of Peter Obi’s presidential bid come Saturday, February 25, 2023, she said, “I am not only a supporter of Peter Obi, as Mama Africa. I am endorsing his candidacy out of the other three (3) of my sons as the front-liner contestants.

“It is only natural for a cordial relationship between last son and his mother because he has a unique patience and listening ears. Nigerians will love him and cooperate with him.

“That Nigerians are long yielding for younger generation to take the mantle of leadership to rescue her from current predicament.

“Nigerians will be healed of the wounds caused by incompetent leadership. Our generations desire a younger leadership backed by law “Not too young to Run”.

“The Senior Citizens’ constituency is the government in power through our President Muhammadu Buhari who promised to hand over the leadership after his tenure to a younger generation.

“That I passionately, firmly motivated, stimulated the younger generations to utilize the moment to participate, contest and take over power from him. That awakening has come and it is now or never.”

High Chief Lolo lyom Josephine Ezeanyaeche, the Chairman Emeritus of “The Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria” maintained that Peter Obi will fix the economy and create jobs, if the economy is fixed, it will be easier to tackle insecurity, fighting corruption and improving social well-being of the people.

“Peter Obi will passionately undertake major constitutional changes that will bring about devotion of power, fiscal federation and entrenching of good governance and rule of law.