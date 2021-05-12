PANDEF backs 17 Southern Governors’ decisions on restructuring, others

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Wednesday, expressed overwhelming support for the resolutions passed by the 17 Southern Governors on restructuring, ban on open grazing, among others.

The Forum’s position was contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson, and made available to Tribune Online.

“With the goings-on in the country, we had expected them to meet before now but it is a good thing that they have met. It is a welcomed development.

“This would not only foster cooperation among the governors and people of the Southern States but also strengthen the nation’s democracy.

“We have also seen the communique that they issued. It is very commendable.

“Their resolutions re-emphasised our positions, particularly, on restructuring, open grazing, and the alarming state of insecurity.

“Citizens now live in fear and are no longer able to freely pursue various livelihoods, across the country, due to the security situation.

“PANDEF had repeatedly averred that open grazing is outdated. It is archaic and should not be allowed to continue in a society like ours.

“The days of open grazing are over and the sooner those who are in that business realize it, the better for all of us,” Hon. Robinson noted.

While welcoming the Governors’ hard stance against the lopsided appointment into various federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the PANDEF National Publicity Secretary noted that the Forum and other concerned Nigerians had earlier challenged President Muhammadu Buhari’s action in the Court with a view to stopping the impunity.

“The governors also accentuated the issue of skewed appointments into federal government agencies, include security agencies.

“Recall that PANDEF National leader, Chief Edwin Clark, and 15 other prominent Nigerians are in Court with the Mr President, over the serial breaches of the federal character in appointments by this administration.

“It is therefore pleasing and reassuring that the governors discussed these issues at their meeting and made those far-reaching resolutions.

“The positions they have taken are in tandem with the thoughts and expectations of the people of Southern Nigeria.

“So, PANDEF commends them for the elaborate decisions reached.

“Kudos’ to the Southern Governors.

“We congratulate them. We are pleased with what they have done; our hope and desire are that this meeting would be regular as we see the 19 Nothern Governors meet, from time to time, and when necessary,” Hon Robinson said.

