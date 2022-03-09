Again, marauding herders kill five in Benue

Suspected herdsmen on Tuesday stormed another community in Guma local government area of Benue State and murdered five people in their sleep.

Several people were reportedly injured in the two hours attack on Tse Ahentse community in the Ndzorov council ward of the local government.

It was gathered that the herdsmen had stormed the sleepy community between 4:00 am and 6:00 am on Tuesday and shot sporadically.

A native of the community who did not want to be mentioned said that the herders invaded the village and held the people, hostage, for hours and in the process killed five people and injured several others.

The chairman of the Guma local government, Caleb Aba confirmed the invasion of the herders to newsmen on Wednesday and stated that five people were killed.

According to him, “it (the attack) happened early hours of Tuesday. These innocent people were sleeping in their homes between 4 am and 5:30 am when suspected herdsmen attacked the community and started shooting.

“And they killed five members of the community and injured two.”

There was no earlier provocation at all. The village is called Tse Ahente.

“Operation Whirl Stroke is situated at Iordye very close to the scene but I wonder what kept them for so long because when the shooting started, somebody ran to inform them but they couldn’t come to the scene until they ensured that the herders had done what they wanted and left before they went to the place.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Catherine Anene said that four people were killed and one person had been hospitalized.

She added that investigation into the attack was ongoing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…marauding herders kill five marauding herders kill five

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…marauding herders kill five marauding herders kill five