Reps task security chiefs on safety of women, girls amidst unabated cases of rape, ritual killings

• Task IGP, National Security Intelligence on killing of late Miss Oluwabanise

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, urged Federal Government through the Nigeria Police Force and the National Security Intelligence to fast track the investigations into the killing of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola in Lagos State and ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to justice.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Rampant cases of violence, incessant rape and ritual killing of Nigerian women folks: A call for urgent intervention,’ sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu.

“The House notes with serious concerns the rising cases of violence, incessant rape and ritual killing of female Nigerians by criminally-minded persons in various parts of the country, as alarming, worrisome and therefore the need for urgent reaction.

“The House further notes that these incessant attacks are hindering national productivity as it is occurring amongst people in the productive age group who are having to deal with the negative physical and psychological consequences of the vice.

“The House is aware that in the last six weeks so many incidents have occurred that have made headlines and the recent being that of 22-year-old miss Oluwabamise Ayanmola whose corpse was found on Carter Bridge at ogogoro Community in Lagos Island nine days after being declared missing by her family with some vital parts missing.

“The House is further aware that Oluawabamise was last seen on the 26th day of February 2022 after boarding a BRT bus number 240257 at about 7 pm around the chevron bus stop.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The House is disturbed that there are allegations that the BRT driver earlier confessed of having canal knowledge of late Miss Bamise before killing her and harvesting some vital organs only for the story to change after some influential Nigerians intervened on his behalf.

“The House is further disturbed that many of these cases are underreported because of the stigma attached to such incidences and the molestation attached to it by the security agents when such reports are made.

“The House is worried that according to the Nigeria stability and reconciliation program, approximately 80 million Nigerian women and girls are victims of gender-based violence, which in turn fosters the spread of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV, lack of self-confidence of victims and in most recent cases death.

“The House is concerned that if serious sensitization on the preventive and elimination of gender-based violence is not embarked on to curb this menace, young girls and women across Nigeria will keep falling victims to sexual assault, rape and continuous ritual killings.

“The House is further concerned that as Nigerians we must realise that this is a fight that demands action from everyone of us, hence the need to sing with a loud voice that there is no place in our country for those who commit these sort of violence and this can be achieved by adopting a multi-facet approach that requires an increase in advocacy and partnerships between government, the private sectors and grassroots.

“The House is assured that the continuous reviews of the existing policies and laws on gender-based violence that accommodates the best practices and strategies will nip this scourge in the bud and reduce future occurrences,” he stressed.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance.

A minute silence in honour of Late Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Reps task security chiefs on safety of women, girls amidst unabated cases of rape, ritual killings

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Reps task security chiefs on safety of women, girls amidst unabated cases of rape, ritual killings

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more

You might also like
Latest News

Again, marauding herders kill five in Benue

Latest News

DIG Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

Latest News

Attack on civil service reform malicious, says Civil Society Forum

Latest News

2023 elections not in our Agenda, says YOV

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More