Reps task security chiefs on safety of women, girls amidst unabated cases of rape, ritual killings

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, urged Federal Government through the Nigeria Police Force and the National Security Intelligence to fast track the investigations into the killing of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola in Lagos State and ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to justice.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Rampant cases of violence, incessant rape and ritual killing of Nigerian women folks: A call for urgent intervention,’ sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu.

“The House notes with serious concerns the rising cases of violence, incessant rape and ritual killing of female Nigerians by criminally-minded persons in various parts of the country, as alarming, worrisome and therefore the need for urgent reaction.

“The House further notes that these incessant attacks are hindering national productivity as it is occurring amongst people in the productive age group who are having to deal with the negative physical and psychological consequences of the vice.

“The House is aware that in the last six weeks so many incidents have occurred that have made headlines and the recent being that of 22-year-old miss Oluwabamise Ayanmola whose corpse was found on Carter Bridge at ogogoro Community in Lagos Island nine days after being declared missing by her family with some vital parts missing.

“The House is further aware that Oluawabamise was last seen on the 26th day of February 2022 after boarding a BRT bus number 240257 at about 7 pm around the chevron bus stop.

“The House is disturbed that there are allegations that the BRT driver earlier confessed of having canal knowledge of late Miss Bamise before killing her and harvesting some vital organs only for the story to change after some influential Nigerians intervened on his behalf.

“The House is further disturbed that many of these cases are underreported because of the stigma attached to such incidences and the molestation attached to it by the security agents when such reports are made.

“The House is worried that according to the Nigeria stability and reconciliation program, approximately 80 million Nigerian women and girls are victims of gender-based violence, which in turn fosters the spread of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV, lack of self-confidence of victims and in most recent cases death.

“The House is concerned that if serious sensitization on the preventive and elimination of gender-based violence is not embarked on to curb this menace, young girls and women across Nigeria will keep falling victims to sexual assault, rape and continuous ritual killings.

“The House is further concerned that as Nigerians we must realise that this is a fight that demands action from everyone of us, hence the need to sing with a loud voice that there is no place in our country for those who commit these sort of violence and this can be achieved by adopting a multi-facet approach that requires an increase in advocacy and partnerships between government, the private sectors and grassroots.

“The House is assured that the continuous reviews of the existing policies and laws on gender-based violence that accommodates the best practices and strategies will nip this scourge in the bud and reduce future occurrences,” he stressed.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance.

A minute silence in honour of Late Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

