DIG Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

Tragedy struck, on Tuesday night, as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigeria Police, DIG Joseph Egbunike, is dead.

It was gathered that the deceased who hailed from Onitsha, Anambra State reportedly slumped in his office, at the Force Headquarters Annex, Area 10, Garki District Abuja on Tuesday night and died before any help could come

The sudden death has thrown the entire Force Headquarters and its Annex in Abuja into a total mourning mood.

Consequently, normal human activities have been paralysed as the incident was the topic of discussion in a sobber mood.

Until his death, Egbunike headed the Special Investigation Panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari over alleged money laundering.

Efforts to speak with the Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on the development proved abortive as he was said to be attending a crucial meeting with his superiors.

