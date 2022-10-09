APC youth leader, Dayo Israel donates N2m to Yobe flood victims

National Youth Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Israel has donated a sum of N2million to flood victims in Yobe State.

The party chieftain made the donation in fulfilment of his promise to the flood victims, saying that the issue was a personal one to him as he was once a victim of a flood incident.

Israel disclosed this in a tweet on his official handle, disclosing further that the sum was transferred to the Yoba State APC Youth Leader, Hon. Babangida Adamu, for onward distribution to the people of the Jibam community in the state.

The youth leader said he made the donation in the name of APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Governor Mai Mala Buni, the party National Chairman, Senator, Abdullahi Adamu and Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Engr Abubakar D Aliyu.

“This issue is personal to me because, until last September, I lived in a community that was affected by the release of Oyan Dam during the rainy season. My family and I had to leave our residence every year for up to 5months to stay with relatives due to the flooding of our area.

“I know what it feels, I have been there. I pray that God will grant all other communities across Nigeria going through this flood succour. Amen,” he said.

