After fire incident, Sunday Igboho says he won’t be distracted

Despite having his house set on fire, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has said that he will not be distracted from his objective of ridding Yorubaland of killer Fulani herdsmen.

Sunday Igboho made the remark during an interview when he visited the scene of the arson on Tuesday.

Hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday in Ibadan allegedly set ablaze one of the houses belonging to him.

Sunday Igboho told journalists that he was informed by neighbours that the hoodlums came around 2 am on Tuesday and left an hour later after they had succeeded in setting his house on fire.

He revealed that no life was lost during the incident, just as he called on the police to investigate the matter.

“My boys told me that the hoodlums after scaling the fence to gain entry attacked them with weapons and they had to run for their dear lives, after which they set the building on fire, and it took the intervention of the Fire Service personnel to put off the fire,” he told Tribune Online.

“If they had really wanted to fight me, they should have come to my new house here and show their might. I’m sure not all of them will go scot-free if they had come to this house; I would have captured at least one of them. They were equally tactical by going to where I’m not living at present. I don’t know the people who carried out this act, but I have reported the case to the police to investigate.

“In fact, some of the residents told me that the hoodlums even were shooting before setting the house on fire, but thank God no life was lost.

“This incident is a wake-up call for me that I need to watch it because the people who came to my house may have been backed by the insiders.

“I’m not interested in Amotekun’s appointment, I don’t want any political appointment because I’m contented with what I have. What I crave for is the security of my people. We have to put an end to the activities of Fulani herdsmen in our communities. The way they are killing our fathers and raping our women must stop. The safety of my people is what I’m asking for from the authorities. I don’t need anybody to give me money. There must be peace in Yorubaland.

“There is also a claim that I’m working for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, Thank God he’s still alive, you can go and confirm from him if I have ever worked for him. The two persons I have ever worked for in politics were the late Alhaji Lam Adesina and Senator Rasheed Ladoja, apart from them, I did not work for any other politician.

“You will see that what Babafemi Ojudu is saying is a lie that I came to Ekiti in 2009 on the orders of the late Chief Lamidi Adedibu to work for PDP but it is an established fact that Adedibu died in 2008. I don’t know Ojudu, maybe he’s playing politics with the issue on the ground.

“They can’t distract my attention from what I am pursuing. All the Fulanis who are causing havoc on our land, kidnapping our people and raping our women should leave now. We want humane and peaceful non-natives regardless of tribe to live with us in peace and not people who will bring sorrow to us on our land in the name of national unity. Imagine, look at the number of innocent people who have been killed by these heartless people?”

