Hosa’s family offers 100 scholarships to celebrate 64th posthumous birthday

The family of Late Edo business mogul and philanthropist, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, popularly known as Captain Hosa, on Sunday announced a 100 number scholarship to indigent students in Edo public schools in the name of their late patriarch.

Making the announcement in Benin, the eldest child of the philanthropist and wife of the Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, said that the decision to offer Tue scholarship was informed by the passion the late billionaire had for education and the downtrodden people.

Olori Atuwatse III, spoke when she led her other siblings to the mausoleum of the late billionaire to offer prayers to mark posthumously, their father’s 64th birthday, at the mausoleum site at the Wells Hosa Greenhouse farm, where songs of worship were rendered and prayers were also offered for the soul of their late father.

She explained that the idea of scholarship was informed by their father’s passion and support towards education as well as one of the legacies he bequeathed on them.

The Itshekiri Queen said that the modalities for selecting the beneficiaries, to make the offer to go across public schools in Edo State, was being perfected, added that children of parents who could not afford school fees would be given priority.

“We are going to pay school fees for 100 children in the memory of our father because he was very passionate about education and he often said what he owed us, more importantly, is education.

“We are targeting primary and secondary school children in public schools in the state, whose parents are unable to pay their fees for the year.

“From all, we have heard since he passed on it is evident that he lived an impactful life and left great legacies and that is what we the children are doing to keep alive the ideals he stood for,” Olori Atuwatse III said.

