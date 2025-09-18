Speaker Tajudeen, one of Africa’s most respected presiding officers — Agbese

Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives, Rep. Phillip Agbese on Thursday described the Speaker of the 10th Assembly, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, as one of Africa’s most respected presiding officers.
Rep. Agbese who stated this during a Media chat in Abuja, applauded Hon. Tajudeen’s transformative leadership in steering the 10th House towards unprecedented productivity and global influence.
According to the Deputy Spokesperson, Nigerian parliament under the watch of Hon. Tajudeen has evolved into a dynamic institution where legislative innovation meets the needs of the people, earning admiration across the continent.
Rep. Agbese who expressed excitement over the feats achieved so far by the 10th Assembly over the past two years, described Hon. Tajudeen as a visionary leader whose intellectual depth and inclusive approach have elevated Nigeria’s legislative standing.
“Rt. Hon. Abbas, Ph.D., GCON has turned the House into a powerhouse of progress.
“His commitment to transparency, bill sponsorship, and stakeholder engagement has made our parliament not just functional, but exemplary. The Speaker embodies the kind of leadership Africa desperately needs.”
The Deputy Spokesperson highlighted how Hon. Tajudeen’s stewardship has amplified Nigerian voices on the international stage, positioning the country as a key player in global lawmaking.
“Our voices now count in the global lawmaking arena, thanks to his strategic diplomacy. Unlike previous Assemblies, where Nigeria’s participation was often peripheral, the 10th House under Abbas has actively shaped agendas in major parliamentary forums, fostering collaborations that address shared African challenges like debt sustainability, gender equity, and democratic governance.
“Supported by Abbas, members of the 10th House have attended key sessions and made meaningful contributions at international bodies such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Commonwealth Parliamentary Union (CPU), Pan-African Parliament (PAP), and ECOWAS Parliament.”
According to Rep. Agbese, the 11th Annual Conference and General Assembly of the West Africa Association of Public Accounts Committees (WAAPAC) hosted at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja is another proof of Abbas’ leadership.
“I’ve seen firsthand how the Speaker has changed the game for us in the House. He’s not just a presiding officer; he’s a mentor who listens to every member, big or small.
“When we resume plenary on Tuesday, you’ll see the energy he brings, it’s infectious, and it makes our work feel meaningful, like we’re truly serving the people who sent us here.
“He’s the kind of leader who remembers your name and your constituency’s challenges. It’s heartwarming to see how he unites us across parties, making the House feel like home while pushing us to excel on the world stage.
“He’s made Nigeria’s voice echo in halls where it was once a whisper, and that fills me with pride as a lawmaker. It’s emotional, really, seeing how far we’ve come.
“Speaker Abbas has turned challenges into opportunities, like hosting WAAPAC right here in Abuja. Unlike the past, we’re now the hosts setting the agenda on debt and accountability. His support for our committees has empowered us to contribute meaningfully to ECOWAS and PAP, proving that under his watch, Nigeria leads Africa.”
While emphasising the human side of Hon. Tajudeen’s achievements, he said: “He’s a family man, a scholar, and a patriot who inspires us daily. When he speaks on transnational issues like migration or coups, it’s with such passion that you know he cares deeply.
“Resuming plenary under him means more wins for Nigerians—more jobs, more equity, more hope.”
Looking ahead, Rep. Agbese who noted that Hon. Tajudeen’s leadership will drive the upcoming plenary’s agenda, urged Nigerians to continue to support the Speaker and the 10th House.
