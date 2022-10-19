Africa’s largest beauty trade exhibition, ‘Beauty West Africa’ returns to Lagos November

The largest international trade exhibition for the beauty sector in Africa, Beauty West Africa will be opening its fourth edition in Nigeria next month.

The event will run from the 29th of November to 1st of December at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The show is expected to host over 200 exhibitors from around the world while Nigerian beauty, hair and cosmetics businesses will be joined by exhibitors from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America to make it the biggest beauty event.

This was revealed in a statement by the Managing Director, Beauty West Africa, Jamie Hill and made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday.

According to the statement Beauty masterclasses, demonstrations, seminars, a beauty conference and demonstrations will also be running as part of the event.

While it was also revealed in the statement that the three-day exhibition will be packed full of presentations by the region’s leading beauty artists, celebrity stylists, social media gurus and VIP celebrities.

The statement reads “After pausing for the pandemic, the 2021 event was a sell-out with exhibitors and visitors alike enjoying the face-to-face experience that only an exhibition can bring. Demand for 2022 has seen the exhibition space expand to more than 4,200sqm.

“2022 will see the largest Beauty West Africa exhibition to date, with record numbers of exhibitors, visitors, speakers and country pavilions.

“The exhibition will expand into the Landmark Centre’s third hall for the first time to accommodate the huge rise in interest that we have received from both international brands, now that travel restrictions are all but a thing of the past, and excitingly many new Nigerian companies who are looking to expand their post-pandemic business.”

According to Hill, the Beauty West Africa Conference programme has been developed with Ezinne Alfa, the founder of Beauty in Lagos, and one of the themes will be how to build the beauty sector in Nigeria and West Africa. Exhibitors will also be demonstrating new products and techniques.

Among those exhibiting will be Insiyah Trends, the business behind the NISA brand. Explaining why they will be attending, the CEO, Mudar Saify says: “We cannot wait to come back to Nigeria for Beauty West Africa. We have many new products that we will be showcasing on-site, and keep your eyes peeled for a celebrity ambassador or two as well!”

While it was also stated that the show’s organisers, BtoB Events, are looking forward to welcoming exhibitors old and new to this year’s Beauty West Africa.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





―​​