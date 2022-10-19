Nasarawa govt reviews scholarship grant for law, disabled students

Nasarawa State government has approved the upward reviews of scholarship grants to indigent students studying law in various higher institutions across the country.

Also to benefit from the gesture are students with disabilities studying various courses in tertiary schools.

This was disclosed to the executive secretary of the state scholarship board, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahaya at a press conference marking the flag-off of disbursement of verve cards for the 2029/21 bursary awards to indigenes of the state studying in institutions of higher learning.

She said the gesture would also be extended to other students to ease their learning in their respective institutions.

According to her, Governor Abdullahi Sule reviewed the law student’s scholarship grant from N100,000 to N3000, 000 following several appeals by the students.

She said the scholarship grant for disabled students has been increased to N30,000 from its initial N10,000, while other indigent students are to collect N20,000 instead of N10,000 respectively.

She said the governor also approved the sponsorship of some students to study courses such as engineering, medicine and nursing that are relevant to the state abroad.

She noted that a number of such students are currently studying in Cyprus, Turkey, the Philippines and India among others.

“Since its inception, the present administration, under the leadership of Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule, has continued to accord education topmost priority, considering the pivotal role the sector plays in the upliftment of the standard of living of the citizens.

To this end, the governor has committed enormous resources in the form of scholarships and bursaries, towards ensuring that children of the state from less privileged backgrounds further their education.

“As a demonstration of the commitment of the administration, His Excellency, Abdullahi A. Sule, on coming onboard in 2019, promptly cleared the backlog of bursary and scholarship grants to Nasarawa State indigenes studying in tertiary institutions since 2016, amounting to a whopping sum of N195m covering the period 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020,” she explained.

