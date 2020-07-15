Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 612,586 – Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 612,586, on Wednesday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The centre in its latest situation update issued, on Wednesday, said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose from 594,841 on Tuesday morning to 612,586 as of Wednesday morning.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that the death toll from the pandemic surged to 13,519 as of the stated period.

The Africa CDC further said that 307,069 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have so far recovered from the infectious virus.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, the highly affected African countries in terms of positive cases included South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Morocco, and Cameroon.

The Africa CDC also said that the Southern Africa region is now the most affected area across the continent in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, followed by the North Africa region.

The West Africa region is the third most affected area in terms of positive cases, followed by the Eastern and Central Africa regions, respectively.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Reps to investigate mass resignation of 365 soldiers

THE House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the purported voluntary resignation of 365 soldiers from the Nigerian Army. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this resolution followed a unanimous adoption of a motion of Matters of Urgent Public Importance by the Chief Whip of the House… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Nigeria Confirms 463 New Cases, Total Now 33,616

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 463 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to… Read Full Story

Magu: Panel Grills Four EFCC Sectional Heads

The Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigation panel probing corrupt allegations levelled against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday grilled four-unit heads of the commission… Read Full Story

Senate recognises male as rape victim, proposes life sentence for kidnappers

THE Senate on Tuesday amended the Criminal Code Act which recommended a life sentence for kidnapping as against the existing 10 years sentence stipulated in the act, in the event of the conviction of a suspect. The bill tagged, A Bill for an Act to Amend the Criminal Code Act Cap C. 38, also removed gender restrictions… Read Full Story

774,000 jobs: I have Buhari’s approval to go ahead — Keyamo

AGAINST the directive of the National Assembly, Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari has given the approval to continue with the implementation of the Federal Government Special Public Works Programme… Read Full Story