African Union engages Nigerian content creators for Covid-19 vaccination uptake amongst youths

The African Union has engaged Nigerian content creators in a bid to ensure more youths are vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus in Nigeria.

The Union, in partnership with TRACE television, unveiled the Nigerian-based Content Creators yesterday in Lagos.

The selected Content Creators include religious leaders, social media influencers, artists and comedians.

Amongst them are Chike, Pamilerin, Pencil and so many others.

Speaking at the event, Acting Director, Women, Gender and Youth Directorate, African Union Commission, Ms Ngwenya Nonkululeko explained that it is an initiative on the part of the Union to increase the uptake of covid-19 vaccination in Nigeria.

The Director further explained that the African continent has been fighting this pandemic and there is a need to increase the vaccination rate by 2023.

She, therefore, urged the creators to convince the youths and community in taking the vaccine for the betterment of the continent.

This was just as the Director noted the global awareness of covid-19 restrictions relaxation; Hence, the deliberate efforts around reaching the multiplier effect.

Also speaking, Senior Technical Officer for Strategic Programme, Dr Chrys Promesse Kaniki stated the need for Africa to work hard in order to increase the number of vaccinated people.

Chrys said the Union is bringing the seriousness of creativity to help connect to the vaccination community.

The Technical Officer emphasized the need for community engagement on the continent, urging people to be vaccinated so that each other can be safe.

“Africa needs to work hard so that we can increase the number of people that have been vaccinated.

“We are bringing the seriousness of creativity to help connect to the vaccination community.

“We want to have a community engagement on the continent. Let us get vaccinated so that we can help each other to be safe”, he said.





