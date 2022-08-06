Gov Abiodun gets commendation for appointing Dr Odedeji as MAPOLY Rector

Members of Ketu Professionals have commended the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun on the appointment of Dr Adeoye David Odedeji as the substantive Rector of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta.

The Association in a letter of appreciation jointly signed by Gbenga Fabuyi, President, and Dr Olusegun Olaniyi, Secretary-General respectively, said the appointment of Dr Odedeji has further reinforced Prince Abiodun’s knack for recruitment of thorough-bred and competent hands in managing the different spheres of the State’s affairs towards delivering quality dividends of democracy to the people.

“Much more, we are particularly delighted that with the appointment of Dr Odedeji, an indigene of Ketu as the first Rector of the State Polytechnic from Ogun West, you have raised the bar on justice, equity and inclusiveness as hallmarks of governance under your able leadership,” the Ketu Professionals stated.

According to the Association, the Governor’s action is yet another bold step taken to promote progress and harmony across the different zones that constitute Ogun State in line with the ideals of its founding fathers.

It pledged on behalf of the entire good people of Ketu Kingdom at home and in the diaspora, to collaborate more with the government towards the upliftment of Ogun State.

