2023: Anambra APGA stakeholders vow to vote only candidates of party

Stakeholders of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra Central Senatorial District, have vowed to vote only candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

They expressed optimism that the party will win the forthcoming elections to the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, the Senate and the Presidency respectively.

According to Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, former Political Adviser to the immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano, who spoke on behalf of others at a stakeholders meeting organised by the party candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, held in Awka, on Friday, said there is no APGA card-carrying member in Anambra State, that would cast he/her vote for any other political party, except APGA.

“We have our Presidential Candidate, Prof Peter Umeadi, Hon Dozie Nwankwo for Senate, Anambra Central and others who are contesting under our great party, why should we vote for other parties?

“APGA has been on the ground as one big family and we would not allow anybody to deprive Ndi-Anambra of the democratic dividends they have been enjoying from the party since the era of Mr Peter Obi, as governor of the state under APGA.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Our physical political structures across the 21 local government areas of the state are still 100 per cent intact to win the elections. We don’t stand or believe in social media campaigners like the Labour Party (LP), and its candidates do.”

The APGA Chieftain, while urging members not to relent in mobilisation in their various areas, also expressed fear that, if the party did not win the 2023 elections convincingly, it will affect the party’s chances in the next governorship election in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Hon Nwankwo, expressed optimism about winning Senator Victor Umeh (Labour Party), Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP) and others contesting the Anambra Central Senatorial seat.

He observed that the leadership style of governor Chukwuma Soludo has begun to affect the lives of the citizenry positively, calling on all the state’s residents to support APGA as according to him the party has brought hope to the state and South East in general.