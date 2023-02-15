By Bode Adewumi

The African Union Scientific, Technical and Research Commission (AU-STRC), Abuja, through its specialised science networking platform, African Scientific, Research and Innovation Council (ASRIC), will host 100 scientists in March.

The Managing Director, AU-STRC, Dr Ahmed Hamdy, made the announcement in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja early this week.

Hamdy said the congress was set to hold in Mombasa, Kenya from March 8-9

He said, “It will bring together over 100 delegates selected from scientific research and academic institutions in the AU member states and the diaspora.”

The theme for this year’s congress is, “STI to strengthen food nutrition, health and social protection systems to accelerate Africa’s socio-economic, human, social and economic capital development.”

Hamdy said the congress would address reports on the council’s past flagship projects such as Africa free of hepatitis, artificial intelligence in agriculture.

“Call for participation for new flagship projects will be launched such as COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment, African disaster management research treatment, among others,” he added.

