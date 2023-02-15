By Bode Adewumi

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) recently named the Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr Tim Akano, as the association’s 2022 Man of the Year.

According to NANS President, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu, the award is in recognition of Akano’s leadership acumen, passionate professional capabilities, fervent and productive contribution to societal development and support for humanity.

They noted that through Akano, many youths from universities, polytechnics, and Colleges of Education have enjoyed numerous scholarships, internship, job placement, mentorship and skills acquisition in the last 20 years across Nigeria and Africa

The Deputy Senate President, NANS, Ekundina Elvis, while presenting the award, said the leadership of the association is happy with all the support Akano has been rendering to Nigerian students and youths.

He said, “We appreciate a man who has thought it expedient to build a nation. A man who has always been at the forefront of building leaders of today and leaders of tomorrow. We believe history will never forget a man who turned a village into a city and history will still never forget a man who turned a city into a village.

“Like Oliver Twist, we will always ask for more. What we want to ask from you is that you should not relent in doing the good works you have been doing, and we believe this is the starting point,” Elvis said.

Akano, responded to the award by saying, “I want to show my deep and sincere appreciation to the association because this is the first of its kind in Nigeria as NANS Man of the Year, even though I have received so many awards. I want you to know how much I truly and deeply value this particular one from NANS.”

It would be recalled that in the last two years, close to 150 youth organisations have bestowed an honour on Akano for his unparalleled commitment to the success and progress of the youths across Africa.

“The day I understood that the reason God created me and saw me through life’s many challenges and spared my life was to reproduce myself in millions of youths across the continent was my happiest day in life,” Akano said.





