African agriculture journalists to honour Kebbi, Ebonyi governors

AFRICAN journalists who specialise in the reportage of agricultural activities under the aegis of Pan African Agricultural Journalists (PAAJ) are set to honour the governors of Kebbi and Ebonyi states, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Mr David Umahi, respectively for their roles in the development of agriculture in their various states and by extension the African continent.

Pan African Agricultural Journalists (PAAJ) is a network and regional association, of journalists and communication experts in the electronic, print and online media, who cover agriculture and agro-allied sectors in the continent.

PAAJ is a member of International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) and and partners with the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (UNFAO).

As contained in the letters addressed to the governors, the joirnalists noted that:” We have been following your tremendous achievements and therefore recognized your contributions to the development of agriculture in Nigeria and by extension, the continent.

“Your efforts in this aspect have captured our attention as media experts in the field of agriculture, so much that we are lured to recognise you.

In recognition of your contributions, the continental group, Pan African Agricultural Journalists (PAAJ), has nominated you for the ‘PAAJ Excellence Award.”

They, however, noted that the award does not come cheap as it is based on the various efforts by the governors of which are evident for evaluation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Not Yet Uhuru •Will Nigerians’ Indifference Spark Its Second Wave?

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…

Yoruba Summit Group Issues Red Alert On Nigeria

THE regular meeting of the Yoruba Summit Group has ended. It undertook an in-depth review the state of Nigeria in relation to the interests and aspirations of the Yoruba Nation…

Heed Obasanjo’s Warning Now, Leaders Tell Buhari

EMINENT leaders and elder statesmen from across the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the warning by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country is now more divided and nearing a failed state status, calling for urgent move to pull the country…

Crisis Rocks South-West PDP Again

THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West Zone has deepened as members of the Caretaker Committee have dissociated themselves from a statement credited to the chairman of the committee, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, on who should be the leader…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…