The Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has hailed the move of some Yoruba elders for paying a visit to Chief Bode George, in order to reconcile the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu by paying a visit to the former.

Speaking on the visit, the Organizing Secretary of the Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu, said Afenifere was delighted about the development, describing the move as a good development and a promotion of the unity of the Yoruba race.

He stressed the need for a more united Yoruba land, irrespective of political persuasions, saying this will have a tremendous effect and said “in achieving the desired goal of a true federation, devolution of power, state police and fiscal federalism.

“We in Afenifere are very delighted about the visit of the elders in the land to one of the elders in the Yoruba land ( Chief George, the Atona of the source – Ile Ife).

“The elders saw it as an aberration for two prominent Yoruba sons to be having a misunderstanding and the elders in the land to be folding arms and be watching and doing nothing.

” So we want to commend the efforts of these Yoruba leaders and elders who deem it fit to pay Chief George a visit on this matter and we certainly hope that the laudable visit would be fruitful and beneficial to the entire Yoruba land.”

It will be recalled that some Yoruba elders who included, Justice Isola Olorunmibe (rtd) and the leader of the Governance Advisory Council in Lagos State, Tajudeen Olusi, among others paid a visit to Chief George in Lagos State.

The PDP chieftain said the delegation came to apologise to him over past issues and sought his support for the President-elect.

