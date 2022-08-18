Advice to Nigerian students

In Nigeria, almost all higher institutions of learning are presently on strike. This issue has been a major discourse all over the country and this is nothing to write home about.

Hapless students are at home, having nothing to engage in than sleeping, eating, walking aimlessly on the street, and all other non-profitable and time-consuming tasks.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike which kicked off early this year, precisely 14th February has also been extended by another four weeks, with immediate effect.

An idle hand, indubitably, is a devil’s workshop, as it is popularly said. Students should not allow politicians to bamboozle them by giving them chicken change to engage in political rascality.

In all spheres, unapologetically, Buhari’s government has failed, especially in term of education. Also, this strike period should be utilised to learn vocations like tailoring, hairdressing, graphics designing, etc.

Olayode Inaolaji, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

