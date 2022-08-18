Storming terrorist strongholds

The black man should wake up: thirty terrorists released to the train terror gang without tracers embedded in their clothing? Thumbs up for the white man’s superior intelligence. For example, anytime the Americans were out to rescue one of their own, the rescue package would include specially trained troopers moving in under cover of darkness for a stand-off attack. An attack short & sharp to destroy the target. What about equipment required to execute such planned attacks? Guns mounted with silencers, & night-sight binoculars, grenade launchers, minimil light machine guns, the 66 shoulder-launched rockets, etc, to take out the terrorists.

You will need as much mapping as you have got, all the topographical information, & any photography, including satellite pictures. Not one for the uneducated. Do a close target recce to find out how many terrorists before storming the kidnappers’ den.

Well, we are beginning to see a renewed determination from the Military but the release of abductees from the den of their abductors should adopt a new approach in counterterrorism. Night helicopter drop-off, possibilities for concealment in target areas of attack to study the activities of the terrorists if mission requires a stay in the same area for a long or short time. I will be surprised if the Nigerian military does not already know this. But due to some unexplainable reasons lack the will or the courage to act. May be self-preservation instincts play a role.

John R. Jimoh, 4, Ijebu-Ode.

