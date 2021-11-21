Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template for peace, PDP counsels FG

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template , Akinsola heads PDP Caretaker Committee for Lagos, Full list of NWC, Convention will open floodgate, Ekweremadu’s committee to determine, PDP condemns renewed brutalisation , 33 aspirants slug it out , PDP national convention, South-East PDP boils as governors, Crunch PDP NEC begins in Abuja, Lagos PDP holds parallel congress, PDP adopts consensus arrangements in Kwara ward congress, PDP inaugurates 15 sub-committees, PDP accuses Umahi of sabotaging party to deliver 25% to APC in 2019 elections, Imo PDP accepts resignation, National Convention Committee, Parallel PDP congress to hold, Six jostle for chairmanship seat, PDP governors to meet ahead, Edo PDP commences E-registration, Two deputy national chairmen, Buhari signing PIB, Toll gate reintroduction'll, crisis hits Reps PDP , flags off membership E-registration exercise, PDP BoT raises committee, Appeal Court nullifies judgment, Supreme Court’s split judgment, Suspected armed robbers burgle clothing stores in Ilorin Biola Azeez, Ilorin. Items worth over N10 million were reportedly carted away by suspected armed robbers on July 6, 2021 from a clothing and accessories store in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspected hoodlums carted away several clothing items like designers shirts, chinos and jeans trousers, men's and ladies shoes, men's suits, and some other clothing accessories from the clothing store, popularly known as "a la mode", located along Umar Audi road, opposite old Broadway hotel, GRA, Ilorin. Lamenting the loss with the Nigerian Tribune, the owner of the store, Mr. Woye Aladegbola, said that it was only his clothing store that was burgled in a row of shops along the road. He also said that men and officers of the security agencies he reported the matter at both the 'A' and 'F' Divisional Police stations were yet to give any development on the matter. The young entrepreneur, who said that such incidents could discourage investment, called on the state government and the security agencies to improve on security matters in the state. It was only the shop that was burgled, while the burglary case was reported at F division station of the Nigeria Police and the state command of the Nigeria Security of the Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ilorin. Said he's been in the business over 10 years, the business he said he ventured into after he resigned from globacom telecommunications company. The ssd The burglary incident happened on July 6, 2021 at about 6:30 am, when my landlady on her way to work surprisingly noticed that my store had been opened. She said that she moved closer to see who could have opened it at that period of the day and was taken aback to see how everything had been scattered and saw that it has actually been burgled. She later alerted me that my store had been burgled. And I rushed down. "Worth of items carted away is around N9.8 million and with other fixtures it amounted to about N10 million plus some fractions aside other items not on insurance which were also carted away. Mr. Aladegbola who said that police had not made any arrest on the incident, expressed disappointment on the efforts of the security agencies. "When I reported at the A division of the Nigeria Police, an officer followed me down to the store and there was nothing whatsoever yet afterwards. It's so saddened that what I have laboured for for the past 20 years after leaving university was just carted away within hours of a day, all my entire savings. All what I can say is mine to sustain my family with; all gone within a twinkle of am eye. To encourage business owners in the state, I want to call on government and security agencies to assure the people of adequate security and protection. And to imagine that my store is opposite main road and just a street separates it from Senator Bukola Saraki residence, adjacent to former CBN deputy governor's house and a minute drive from Commissioner of Police official residence. These are places of prominent and important dignitaries where the store is located. It's on a highway where there should be security patrol. I don't understand why almost all items in a store could be packed. They must have come in a lorry and throughout the period it lasted no patrol. It shows there's poor security issue in the state. And till now, the police had no clue to the matter. This could really discourage investment. As it is I don't know if I could continue with the store because I wouldn't want such to happen again. The onus is on government to provide security. I'm an employer of labour. I had to lay off some of my staff. This should not be allowed to continue or else rate of unemployment and crime will continue to rise", he said. Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that he was yet to get the report from the Divisional Police stations. The Police spokesman promised to look into the matter towards conducting investigation that would unravel the perpetrators of the crime., Ogun PDP withdraws, opening of factional state office, PDP inagurates state coordinators, appoints Zamfara caretaker committee, Fresh crisis rocks PDP, Anambra PDP guber candidate, Delta PDP crisis worsens , South-West PDP celebrates victory, Osun 2022 gubernatorial poll, true copy of Court of Appeal , Lagos PDP gets set, No place for APC, PDP urges Nigerians, Lagos council polls, Edo PDP Chairman suspended, Oredo PDP relocates secretariat, Cracks in Edo PDP, PDP reacts to EFCC, PDP govs converge on Ibadan , Lagos PDP hails Assembly , FG has lost means, PDP rolls out timetable, Press Akpabio to name sponsors We’re poised to regain, PDP constitutes North-West

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) advised the Federal Government to adopt the template for national peace and harmony as initiated and being implemented by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State as he bid to achieve sustained peace and development in the PDP-controlled state.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary Sunday, the PDP maintained that such will help the federal government to combat “the current spate of insecurity, disharmony, disagreements, tension, avoidable conflicts and restiveness in our country at this critical time in the history of our nation.”

The party counselled the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led the government to immediately understudy the model of the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) programme unveiled at the weekend by Governor Emmanuel as part of his measure to engender peace and development in the state.

The statement added: “Our party insists that with the right template at the national level, our nation will come out of the woods and regain its pride of place among the comity of nations.

“It is instructive to note that the Udom Emmanuel template has enabled Akwa-Ibom state government to effectively manage contending interests, achieve harmony among the political class, enhanced public/private partnership, create enabling atmosphere for greater citizen participation as well as harmonious living in a multifarious state.

“Under the MPM template, the energies of all segments of the state’s population; the youths, political class, business community, professional groups, faith-based organisations, traditional institutions and private individuals are being harnessed for the development of the state.

“Our party commends Governor Udom Emmanuel’s commitment towards ensuring a peaceful state, a situation that enabled him to effectively deploy the resources available to the state to impact lives, create enduring infrastructure, attract investors, provide jobs and improve on the living standard of the people, in line with the manifesto of our great party.”

The PDP urges Governor Emmanuel not to relent but continue to deepen harmonious living which is sine qua non for development.

It also expressed confidence in the National Coordinator of the MPM and National Legal Adviser of our party, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, “for his commitment under Governor Udom Emmanuel, towards the success of the initiative.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template for peace, PDP counsels FG

Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template for peace, PDP counsels FG

You might also like
Latest News

COAS orders soldiers to be merciless to insurgents, bandits

Latest News

Osinbajo shuts down Abuja campaign office reports

Latest News

NMPDRA to continue with payment of petrol bridging rates

Latest News

North-West, North-East zones win top prizes at Merry Bell Academy Cultural Day

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More