Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template for peace, PDP counsels FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) advised the Federal Government to adopt the template for national peace and harmony as initiated and being implemented by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State as he bid to achieve sustained peace and development in the PDP-controlled state.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary Sunday, the PDP maintained that such will help the federal government to combat “the current spate of insecurity, disharmony, disagreements, tension, avoidable conflicts and restiveness in our country at this critical time in the history of our nation.”

The party counselled the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led the government to immediately understudy the model of the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) programme unveiled at the weekend by Governor Emmanuel as part of his measure to engender peace and development in the state.

The statement added: “Our party insists that with the right template at the national level, our nation will come out of the woods and regain its pride of place among the comity of nations.

“It is instructive to note that the Udom Emmanuel template has enabled Akwa-Ibom state government to effectively manage contending interests, achieve harmony among the political class, enhanced public/private partnership, create enabling atmosphere for greater citizen participation as well as harmonious living in a multifarious state.

“Under the MPM template, the energies of all segments of the state’s population; the youths, political class, business community, professional groups, faith-based organisations, traditional institutions and private individuals are being harnessed for the development of the state.

“Our party commends Governor Udom Emmanuel’s commitment towards ensuring a peaceful state, a situation that enabled him to effectively deploy the resources available to the state to impact lives, create enduring infrastructure, attract investors, provide jobs and improve on the living standard of the people, in line with the manifesto of our great party.”

The PDP urges Governor Emmanuel not to relent but continue to deepen harmonious living which is sine qua non for development.

It also expressed confidence in the National Coordinator of the MPM and National Legal Adviser of our party, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, “for his commitment under Governor Udom Emmanuel, towards the success of the initiative.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template for peace, PDP counsels FG

Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template for peace, PDP counsels FG