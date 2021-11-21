COAS orders soldiers to be merciless to insurgents, bandits

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General, Farouk Yahaya, has ordered soldiers to be merciless to insurgents and armed bandits, adding that the army is deploying all professional measures towards curbing criminal activities and unrest in the country.

The army boss stated this on the sidelines of an interactive session with the newsmen shortly after almost two hours of closed-door meeting with officers during a familiarisation visit to the 31st Artillery Brigade and Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Headquarters in Minna Niger State on Sunday.

He stressed that the Nigerian army is committed to ending insurgency and armed banditry in the country.

He noted that the purpose of his visit to the military cantonment in Minna, Niger State on Sunday was to familiarise himself with the challenges faced by the troops and ensure that those challenges were tackled.

He urged soldiers to be more resolute and decisive in dealing with criminals.

Lt. Gen. Yahaya appealed for accurate and timely information from the public to the army for immediate action.

He further promised to work with other military branches, host communities and sister agencies to restore peace in the country, adding that ending insurgency will allow the army to move on to other things.

